Chocolate prices are on the rise this Easter

Like everything else on the shelf these days, chocolate prices are soaring globally as a number of factors have impacted cocoa production.

Despite the rise in cost, Sandrine French Pastry and Chocolate in Kelowna is doing what they can to keep Easter prices friendly for their customers.

“I would say maybe back three or four years ago the price would be around $15 a kilogram and now we are between $25 and $50 depending on the chocolate," said Sandrine Raffault, owner of Sandrine French Pastry and Chocolate.

"Some of them are obviously more than others, so the $50 chocolate is not the one we are going to use for Easter because that’s definitely more of a detailed product. But we still use a very good quality. We didn’t compromise on quality, we are just better at sourcing."

Sandrine tells Castanet bad crops, disease and climate change have impacted cocoa in West Africa, but that she gets most of her high quality products from Europe.

The third-generation pastry chef and chocolatier has been making her favourites in Kelowna since 2004, handing out quality chocolate for 20 years and counting. Nonetheless, Sandrine knows that eventually the prices are going to catch up to her and her chocolate shop, forcing her to eventually review her pricing.

“It’s not impacting us quite yet. Probably in a few months we are going to have to review our prices, but because we have been smart with ordering and stocking we are good for now. We order from European brands, mainly Cocoa Berry who are very high quality and high quality stand outs. That’s what I’ve been trained with, so that’s what I keep using here,” said Sandrine.

Sandrine believes real chocolate shops will continue to use high quality cocoa at a higher price, while mainstream chocolate bars will turn to shrinkflation, using far less cocoa and cheaper alternatives.

A lower quality chocolate bar will have far less cocoa and more sugar than high quality chocolate.

“We work on better sourcing not to have to do the shrinkflation. We want our customers to feel they’re not being duped. We have to be very clear some products have been increased, some prices have been increased for sure, but we make it affordable for Easter because it’s kids oriented, so we take the load let’s say, right? But some of the products we cannot, so we share (the prices) with the customers.”

If you’re hoping to celebrate the Easter long weekend with some high quality chocolate, Sandrine French Pastry and Chocolate has you covered both Friday and Saturday this weekend, located at 1865 Dilworth Drive.