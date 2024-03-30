Accused in 2018 Kelowna Red Scorpion gang investigation pleads guilty

Photo: Kelowna RCMP

A five-month Kelowna RCMP gang-related investigation has led to its final conviction in court, more than six years after police began working on the case.

Thursday morning, 31-year-old Travis Cumming stood in Kelowna court and pleaded guilty to possessing fentanyl, carfentanil, GHB and a fentanyl analogue for the purpose of trafficking.

The charge stems from a Kelowna RCMP investigation called Project E-Precedent, which began back in November 2017. The five-month investigation targeted the Red Scorpion gang, which has it roots in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.

According to police, officers executed 15 search warrants at homes and an office building around the Kelowna area back in 2018, which led to the seizure of 5.5 kilograms of fentanyl and carfentanil, three kilograms of methamphetamine, 1.5 kilograms of cocaine, as well as GHB, ecstasy, and other pharmaceutical drugs. A number of firearms were also seized in the raids, along with more than $130,000 in cash.

Five men who police said had “alleged ties to the Red Scorpion gang” were charged in the investigation several years later, in October 2020. Cumming's case is the last of the five that is still ongoing.

He was initially set to face trial in February 2023 on four possession for the purpose of trafficking charges along with a firearm charge, but that trial was delayed, and scheduled instead for this coming August. But Cumming has now struck a plea deal with the Crown, pleading guilty to the single charge instead.

A presentence report was ordered for Cumming Thursday, which is expected to take upwards of two months to complete, and a sentencing date is expected to be set some time this summer. Cumming remains out of custody at this time.

Forfeited $70,000

While the particular circumstances of Cumming's criminal case will come out in court during sentencing, a Civil Forfeiture suit filed against Cumming in June 2019 provides some details about the investigation.

In the suit, the Civil Forfeiture Office said police began surveilling Cumming in November 2017 and first arrested him for drug trafficking on Dec. 2, 2017. The suit alleged he was found with methamphetamine and fentanyl, along with more than $7,000 in cash.

He was released from custody, but was arrested again on Dec. 20, 2017 and April 17, 2018.

Following the April 2018 arrest, police executed a search warrant at a home on Wintergreen Crescent, where Cumming was allegedly living. The civil suit claims police found a wide variety of drugs around the house, including fentanyl, tens of thousands of dollars in cash and a nine-millimetre semiautomatic handgun.

In February of 2020, a BC Supreme Court judge ruled the BC Civil Forfeiture Office could keep close to $70,000 in Canadian cash it had seized from Cumming during the April 2018 raid, ruling the cash was proceeds of criminal activity. Cumming had claimed the cash was not proceeds of criminal activity, and said the RCMP's search of his home had been "without the requisite grounds."

The filing of the Civil Forfeiture suit, and the judgment in the government's favour, all occurred before any criminal charges were filed against Cumming.

Other convictions

While police alleged the men arrested during E-Precedent had ties to the Red Scorpion gang, the Crown has not mentioned any possible gang ties during court proceedings.

Of the men charged, Jason Keehn has received the harshest jail sentence. Despite the Crown acknowledging Keehn was no more than a “babysitter” of drugs while living at a stash house, he was handed a six-year jail sentence this past November.

In March 2022, the Crown stayed charges against Keehn's co-accused, Jonathan Sierra, although it's not known why. Another man charged in the investigation, Benjamin Bridger, pleaded guilty in August 2021 to possession for the purpose of trafficking and possessing a prohibited firearm. He was given a three-year suspended sentence, which allowed him to serve his sentence out of custody.

Nikolas Parisee, another of the five accused, also struck a plea deal with the Crown in February 2021 and was handed two years of probation, avoiding jail time.

Arrest in 2021

In a separate civil lawsuit, the Civil Forfeiture Office alleged Cumming continued to sell drugs after the completion of Project E-Precedent and after criminal charges had been laid against him.

In the June 2021 suit, the Civil Forfeiture Office alleged police arrested Cumming in March 2021 after witnessing Cumming make “numerous short duration meetings consistent with drug trafficking” over the previous couple of weeks. Officers arrested Cumming in the Shoppers Drug Mart parking lot in Kelowna's Mission area and police said they found 46.1 grams of cocaine on him packaged for “street level transactions.”

The following day, the suit says police again raided Cumming's Wintergreen Crescent home where they allegedly found 384.7 grams of fentanyl, 305.4 grams of cocaine and 163.3 grams of methamphetamine, along with the $9,000 in two bundles of cash and a bulletproof vest.

In a formal response to the claim, Cumming denied the allegations made in the Civil Forfeiture suit and said the claims that were made arose solely as a result of the RCMP's breach of his Charter rights. But less than a year later, in October 2022, Cumming consented to the forfeiture of the $9,000 seized by police.

According to online court records, no criminal charges have been laid against Cumming for the March 2021 bust. While criminal charges must be proven "beyond a reasonable doubt," civil forfeiture matters must only be proven "on the balance of probabilities" – a lower burden of proof.