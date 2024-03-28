Delegation from Kasugai present cheque to assist with Central Okanagan wildfire relief

Photo: Wayne Moore (L to R) Cpt. Stacey Young, Kyle Jacobson, Caroline Miller (Chamber of Commerce) Naruki Nishimura

A delegation from Kelowna's sister city in Kasugai, Japan made a brief stop at the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce Thursday morning bearing gifts.

The group was scheduled to visit the city in August of last year but that trip was cancelled due to the McDougall Creek wildfire.

Representatives from the Kelowna Sister City Association says coverage of the fire that affected Kelowna and the surrounding area gripped residents of Kasugai who raised money to help with relief efforts.

The city donated $13,500 to the Salvation Army and another $2,000 to the Wilson's Landing Fire Department.

On Thursday, another cheque for $1,000 was presented to the Kelowna Fire Department.

Kyle Jacobson, president of the Kelowna Professional Firefighters’ Charitable Society says the money will go towards the Central Okanagan Fire Relief Fund.

The fund, which has raised tens of thousands of dollars has been used to assist people affected by the wildfire.