RCMP dismantle 'clandestine' drug lab discovered in Beaverdell

Photo: RCMP

RCMP has discovered a clandestine drug lab on a rural property in Beaverdell.

Midway RCMP executed a search warrant in a rural area of Beaverdell after they discovered what they describe as a "clandestine laboratory," used for the production of "shatter," a chemically-concentrated extract from cannabis.

RCMP started its investigation in early 2024 and, as a result of that investigation, a search warrant was obtained for the property and executed on March 27.



"Due to the hazardous nature of the property, the RCMP and a response team (from the) Forensic Identification Section were mobilized to assist, mitigate and disassemble the lab," says Cpl. Alex Bérubé, spokesperson for the RCMP in British Columbia.

The investigation is ongoing and police continue to gather evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Midway RCMP at 250-449-2244 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.