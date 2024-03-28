RCMP Serious Crimes unit takes over investigation of incident that closed Highway 97

UPDATE 12:50 p.m.

Kelowna RCMP say the Serious Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation into an incident that occurred on Adams Road Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators are still not revealing details but remain at the scene at 135 Adams Road.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Michael Gauthier tells Castanet that police are awaiting the approval of a search warrant to gain access to the building.

"We are still interviewing witnesses. The investigators responsible for determining what happened haven't yet entered the building. We are waiting for a search warrant. We are also waiting for the fire department to clear the building before proceeding."

Kelowna RCMP and tactical officers were called to the area just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

Many buildings in the vicinity of the police incident were evacuated.

"All of a sudden a bunch of police cars came in. They told us to lock the doors and stay inside. After we were inside for about an hour and 45 minutes, they came out and told us that we needed to evacuate, so we had to leave the building," said Brie Hoggan, an employee at Bonanza Meats And Deli.

Cpl. Gauthier says RCMP are expected to remain at the scene throughout the day.

"The police won't give us any information. They just say they are dealing with something very, very serious," Hoggan added.

ORIGINAL: 10:45 a.m.

Police are still on the scene of what they are calling a 'serious incident' that forced the closure of Highway 97 for five hours on Wednesday afternoon.

Kelowna RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Michael Gauthier told Castanet that the incident started in the 100 block of Adams Road Wednesday afternoon at 2:25 p.m.

Kelowna RCMP, canine units, tactical officers and the Kelowna Fire Department responded and blocked off an area around the incident, which included both lanes of the Highway 97 between Sexsmith and Edwards roads.

"Because this incident also included a structure fire in the location of interest, it will take some time before our officers can safely go in and continue the investigation," Gauthier said Wednesday evening.

“What happened will come out in due course. In the meantime, thank you not only to all of our officers and the KFD for their hard work, but the public for understanding and the media for quickly sharing our directions.”

Emergency response

The precise nature of the incident remains unclear at this time. However, bystanders and eyewitnesses indicate hearing what sounded like gunshots or "pops."

When pressed by reporters for details on the incident, Gauthier said the call that came into them “generated enough interest from our police service where we had to shut down the highway.”

“There was a risk until we figured out exactly what was happening. So the highway was shut down to protect people in the area.”

Some employees of nearby businesses were also evacuated, he said, but that risk to public safety has now passed.

Castanet has a reporter on the scene and we will update the story as soon as more information is available.