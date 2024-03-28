Kelowna RCMP still at scene of 'serious incident' that forced closure of Highway 97

Photo: Madison Reeve RCMP cruiser parked near the 100 block of Adams Road Thursday.

Police are still on the scene of what they are calling a 'serious incident' that forced the closure of Highway 97 for five hours on Wednesday afternoon.

Kelowna RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Michael Gauthier told Castanet that the incident started in the 100 block of Adams Road Wednesday afternoon at 2:25 p.m.

Kelowna RCMP, canine units, tactical officers and the Kelowna Fire Department responded and blocked off an area around the incident, which included both lanes of the Highway 97 between Sexsmith and Edwards roads.

"Because this incident also included a structure fire in the location of interest, it will take some time before our officers can safely go in and continue the investigation," Gauthier said Wednesday evening.

“What happened will come out in due course. In the meantime, thank you not only to all of our officers and the KFD for their hard work, but the public for understanding and the media for quickly sharing our directions.”

Emergency response

The precise nature of the incident remains unclear at this time. However, bystanders and eyewitnesses indicate hearing what sounded like gunshots or "pops."

When pressed by reporters for details on the incident, Gauthier said the call that came into them “generated enough interest from our police service where we had to shut down the highway.”

“There was a risk until we figured out exactly what was happening. So the highway was shut down to protect people in the area.”

Some employees of nearby businesses were also evacuated, he said, but that risk to public safety has now passed.

