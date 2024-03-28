232807
Kelowna  

Crews on scene of ‘significant’ water line break in Lake Country

’Significant’ water line break

Water has been shut off to several homes in Lake Country.

The District of Lake Country posted to social media Thursday morning to advise residents of a significant water line break on Clement Road at Bottom Wood Lake Road. Crews were dispatched to the scene, where water was covering part of the roadway.

The district says it was notified at approximately 5:45 a.m. through a high flow alarm.

Water services will be restored to the affected customers along parts of Bottom Wood Lake Road and Clement Road as quickly as possible once repairs are completed.

