Traffic jammed on Dilworth Drive after crash, highway closure

Photo: Google Maps

A multi-vehicle crash and heavy traffic volume as a result of the Highway 97 closure has resulted in major delays on Dilworth Drive.

Motorists say Dilworth Drive is bumper-to-bumper starting at Enterprise Way.

A crash occurred at the intersection of Dilworth Dr. and Summit Dr. about an hour ago, a situation made worse by closure of Highway 97 near Reid’s Corner, due to a police incident.

Many drivers appear to be attempting to use Dilworth Dr. to avoid the Highway 97 closure and things are backing way up.

Drivers should use Glenmore Drive instead to avoid the highway closure.