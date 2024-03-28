Convicted Kelowna sex offender charged with breaching probation, remains behind bars

Photo: Contributed Graham Daniel Dodge being arrested outside his condo building on March 15.

A convicted child sex offender remains behind bars after he was re-arrested outside his Kelowna home earlier this month.

Police arrested 36-year-old Graham Daniel Dodge outside his condo in Rutland on the afternoon of March 15 and he was charged with breaching a condition of his probation order.

Dodge had been convicted of sexual interference of a person under 16 and possession of child pornography back in June 2023, stemming from incidents that occurred between 2018 and 2020. While he was handed a sentence of four years and three months for the two convictions, with enhanced credit for presentence custody, he was left with a year to serve.

But prior to his sentence expiring in June of 2024, Dodge was released from custody on a number of conditions. It's not clear when exactly he was released.

On March 15, Dodge was arrested and charged with breaching a probation condition, which had prevented him from attending “any public park, public swimming area, community centre or theatre where persons under the age of 18 years are present or can reasonably be expected to be present, or a daycare centre, school or playground.”

The Crown alleged Dodge breached this probation condition between March 5 and 12.

Dodge remains behind bars for the time being, with a bail hearing scheduled for next month.

Some of Dodge's neighbours were warned back in February about the sex offender's release. A resident of Dodge's condo building said only people with children living in their units were warned that he was moving back into the building.

Sgt. Laura Pollock of the Kelowna RCMP told Castanet police “did not have the authority” to issue a “public interest disclosure” to the wider public about Dodge's release, instead conducting a “targeted disclosure to places in the area in which the individual resides, where persons under the age of 18 are present or can reasonably be expected to be present.”

Sgt. Pollock did not respond to questions about who makes the decision whether the wider public is informed about an offender's release.

Dodge's most recent arrest came just 12 hours after Castanet published a story about Dodge's release in the Rutland area.

He has a long history of convictions for sexual offences and breaching conditions in the Okanagan area dating back to 2008.