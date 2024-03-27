RDCO begins studying groundwater in Woodhaven Nature Conservancy Regional Park

Photo: RDCO Woodhaven Nature Conservancy Regional Park

The Regional District of Central Okanagan has begun monitoring groundwater levels in Woodhaven Nature Conservancy Regional Park.

The RDCO received a grant through the Water Conservation and Quality Improvement program from the Okanagan Basin Water Board.

The money is being used to help understand the groundwater supply and water levels within the regional park. The multi-phased project will examine the future long-term resiliency of the park and begin an ecosystem restoration plan to guide ecological restoration.

“The area has experienced many natural events including floods, forest fire and atmospheric climate change. Groundwater data collected from these wells will provide valuable information about the Bellevue Creek Watershed and help determine water management in the Okanagan,” says Wayne Darlington, RDCO director of Parks Services. “The RDCO is grateful for OBWB’s $20,000 in funds to support this project.”

Woodhaven Nature Conservancy Regional Park is a 29.4-hectare natural oasis with four distinct forest ecosystems. The surface and groundwater sources for the park include Bellevue Creek, North Fork Creek, Bonaparte Creek and natural springs.

Darlington says while the forest ecosystems in the park are relatively intact, tree health has declined over time. "Cedar and cottonwood groves are exhibiting considerable mortality due to cumulative impacts of aging, fluctuations in groundwater levels, climate change or increased urbanization."