Police incident closes Highway 97 near Kelowna's Reid's Corner

YouTube

UPDATE 3:15 p.m.

The Kelowna RCMP says Highway 97 has been closed between Sexsmith and Edwards roads due to the “unfolding incident.”

Witnesses in the area report seeing officers armed with rifles.

The public is being asked to stay out of the area “until the matter is resolved or told otherwise,” said Kelowna RCMP.

Police are focused on the 100-block of Adams Road, near Reid's Corner.

No additional details were released by RCMP.

ORIGINAL 3 p.m.

Kelowna RCMP say they are responding to an "unfolding incident" at Kelowna's Reid's Corner.

The Kelowna RCMP say the incident is in the 100 block of Adams Road, which began at approximately 2:25 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.

Police are asking the public to stay out of the area.

More details to come...