Highway 97 to reopen at Reid's Corner after 'serious incident'

UPDATE 7:20 p.m.

Kelowna RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Michael Gauthier says a “serious incident” forced the closure of Highway 97 at Reid’s Corner Wednesday afternoon.

“It's going to take a while for officers to get in,” Gauthier said, confirming that a fire occurred amidst the police operation at 135 Adams Road.

“Before they can go in, it has to be deemed safe by the fire department and our investigators. There's no concern for public safety.”

Gauthier would not provide any details of the incident and would not confirm witness reports who heard shots fired.

“I can't get into too much detail, that will come out eventually.”

When pressed by reporters for details on the incident, Gauthier said the call that came into them “generated enough interest from our police service where we had to shut down the highway.”

“There was a risk until we figured out exactly what was happening. So the highway was shut down to protect people in the area.”

Some employees of nearby businesses were also evacuated, he said, but that risk to public safety has now passed.

The highway has now reopened to southbound traffic and should reopen to northbound traffic shortly.

Police first swarmed the 100 block of Adams Road at 2:25 p.m. Tactical officers, drones and canine units also responded. Firefighters were later called to the scene when smoke started billowing from the building that police had surrounded. Multiple ambulances and FortisBC were also dispatched.

UPDATE 6:35 p.m.

Highway 97 remains closed in both directions between Sexsmith and Edwards roads.

It appears some officers at the scene are starting to demobilize. Numerous emergency vehicles remain in the area.

It is not clear if the Kelowna RCMP will be issuing any additional statements this evening regarding the “incident.” The force has been tight-lipped since they were called to 135 Adams Road at 2:25 p.m.

DriveBC says its next update on the highway closure is due at 7:30 p.m.

UPDATE 5:15 p.m.

The Kelowna Fire Department has also now arrived at the scene, joining paramedics and police officers.

It appears light smoke is coming from the building police have been focused on at 135 Adams Road and the smell of burning is in the area.

Dozens of police vehicles are now set up.

The highway remains closed between Sexsmith and Edwards roads. Police have not released any additional details beyond calling it an "unfolding incident."

UPDATE 3:50 p.m.

Kelowna RCMP have deployed a drone over a police incident near Reid’s Corner.

Highway 97 remains closed between Sexsmith and Edwards roads as officers appear focused on a commercial building at 135 Adams Road.

Police have set up on the southbound lanes of Highway 97 in front of the commercial building as well as on Adams Road, which runs parallel to the highway.

Tactical officers have now arrived to support regular duty RCMP officers, which were already armed with rifles.

UPDATE 3:15 p.m.

The Kelowna RCMP says Highway 97 has been closed between Sexsmith and Edwards roads due to the “unfolding incident.”

Witnesses in the area report seeing officers armed with rifles.

The public is being asked to stay out of the area “until the matter is resolved or told otherwise,” said Kelowna RCMP.

Police are focused on the 100-block of Adams Road, near Reid's Corner.

No additional details were released by RCMP.

ORIGINAL 3 p.m.

Kelowna RCMP say they are responding to an "unfolding incident" at Kelowna's Reid's Corner.

The Kelowna RCMP say the incident is in the 100 block of Adams Road, which began at approximately 2:25 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.

Police are asking the public to stay out of the area.

More details to come...