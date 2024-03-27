Okanagan College gives sneak peek as new student housing tower nears completion

Cindy White

Okanagan College has given a sneak peek at its new student housing in Kelowna, as the project nears completion.

Dignitaries, including Lisa Beare, Minister of Post Secondary Education and Future Skills, got a tour of the 216-room building at the corner of K.L.O. Road and Campus West Road.

“I particularly love this building – the focus on mass timber build, the focus on accessible suites, as well as the community feel they’ve put in the building,” said Beare. “There’s a lot to be learned from a fantastic building like this.”

Among the features are six story poles designed by artist Les Louis, an Okanagan College alumnus born and raised in the Lower Similkameen Band.

On the facade of the building, large feathers adorn the solar shades next to the windows. They were created by Syilx artist Clint George, a member of the Penticton Indian Band.

Grand Chief Stuart Phillip also went to OC in his youth. He says a lot has changed since then.

“Our universities and colleges and post-secondary institutions are so critical to our future growth and development. It’s a fundamental part of moving forward into the challenges of the future,” he told the gathered crowd. “Because the young people that go here and come out are going to be part of the work force that helps us out of the mess that we’re in right now in regards to the climate crisis, the opioid crisis, homelessness, and so many other issues.”

The atrium on the ground floor of the new building is intended to be a welcoming space from the inside and outside.

“I find that people walk along K.L.O. and look at it and go, well that’s where the people go to learn. We want them to actually come onto campus to engage with us,” explains Okanagan College president Neil Fassina.

Students are set to start moving in ahead of the fall term in September. The building will more than double on-campus housing at the Kelowna Campus. The existing Skaha building has 144 beds.

New student housing is also on schedule for this fall at other OC campuses. In Vernon, construction is nearing completion on 100 rooms and in Salmon Arm, a project to build 60 rooms is also progressing. Applications are currently being accepted from interested students.