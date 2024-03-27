Kelowna firefighters and Okanagan Humane Society join forces to help cat impacted by wildfire

Photo: OHS Kyle Jacobson, Chairperson of the Kelowna Firefighters Charitable Society (left), and Firefighter Sean Murphy (right) join Kaylyn Carlin of OHS in holding Moe, a beneficiary of the organization's support.

The Kelowna Fire Department has stepped up to raise funds for a sick cat impacted by the McDougall Creek wildfire.

Moe is a 10-month-old tabby, who, along with his sister, had to flee the McDougall Creek wildfire last summer, which ultimately consumed their home.

Sheltered temporarily in a motel with dogs and cats, Moe began experiencing health issues. Struggling to afford veterinary care after losing everything in the fire, Moe's owner turned to OHS for assistance, giving him a chance at a new life.

Unfortunately, Moe has been battling medical issues since he was four-months old, suffering from seizures. With daily medication and a specialized diet, his care costs approximately $70 per month. Despite his challenges, Moe is now safe in the care of OHS, awaiting a forever home.

The Kelowna Firefighters Charitable Society recently pledged $2,000 to aid OHS, which will be matched by a local donor in the ongoing Raffle to Rescue Animals campaign.

"We are delighted to receive this generous donation from the firefighters, especially when combined with our current campaign," said Romany Runnalls, president of the OHS board of directors.

The Raffle to Rescue Animals serves as a vital fundraiser for OHS, a volunteer-powered organization, with proceeds dedicated to medical care, including spaying and neutering, vaccinations, and surgeries for animals in need.

With an average cost of $300 per animal in their care, OHS assisted over 2,500 animals in 2023 alone. This year, the demand for their services has increased significantly.

"Our volunteers have been tirelessly working to meet the growing need in our community," said Runnalls.

"The recent surge in requests for our services, along with two significant rescue cases, underscores the importance of our ongoing fundraising efforts."

The two large rescue cases, involving 75 cats/kittens and 22 puppies, are expected to incur expenses exceeding $30,000, highlighting the urgent need for continued support.

To support local animals and contribute to the ongoing rescue efforts, visit OHS's fundraising page.