Kelowna's Gospel Mission cooking 30 turkeys ahead of the Easter weekend

Madison Reeve

Staff at Kelowna's Gospel Mission are preparing for their annual Easter feast on Saturday.

The Leon and Bay avenue shelters will host lunch. Individual dinners will be sent out with the outreach team for those who couldn't make their way to their shelter.

Food service manager Jeremy Luypen says the team will be serving over 250 people.

This year, the Easter lunch will be served 'family style,' and the menu will feature a wide variety of classic Easter treats with 30 turkeys and 100 pounds of ham.

"We saw this at Christmas... there is something magical that happens when food gets passed around the table so instead of them getting their normal individual plate they get it family style. They come together as a group. They pass food around, they tell stories. It is just a little bit more of an enjoyable room," Luypen said.

Aside from the classic turkey and ham, the lunch will include yams, mashed potatoes, roasted vegetables, and dessert.

Easter is one of three large meals the Gospel Mission hosts, the others being on Thanksgiving and Christmas.

The feast is not open to the public.