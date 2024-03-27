UBCO Food for Fines program allows students to pay for parking tickets with food donations

Photo: UBCO

UBCO continues to turn annoying parking tickets into something that helps the community.

The Kelowna university’s parking services recently conducted its biannual Food for Fines program, where students who receive a parking ticket on campus can pay for the first half of the fine by donating a food item. The food collected goes to UBCO’s Pantry, a food bank located on campus and operated by Students’ Union Okanagan.

The university runs the program in November and February, and the students are getting involved. It received a record number of donations in November and then broke the mark in February. In all, the two periods of food donation resulted in $5,680 in parking fines being forgiven.

“In November we received 1,765 items, which was a new record for the single largest food donation to the SUO Pantry,” UBCO parking services manager Jeff Joyce said in a press release. “However, that record didn’t last long, as our February contributions totalled more than 1,925 items.”

The Pantry opened in 2019 and helps feed students who need a little help. More than 100 students use the space each day, and between 40 and 50 access the hamper program weekly.

“With various programs spanning the year, we rely greatly on campus partners as well as off-campus donors to keep our shelves filled,” Students’ Union Okanagan food security and nutrition manager Stephanie Patterson said.

“Parking Services’ Food for Fines program has had a huge impact on our ability to keep our stores up and occurs at a time when donations tend to decrease. We are so grateful for all their hard work and their creative way to ease students’ financial burden.”