Uber Eats adds Lake Country, Salmon Arm to growing list of BC cities it serves

Photo: Contributed

Uber Eats is now available in two more Thompson-Okanagan cities.

The online food ordering and delivery behemoth announced its arrival in 11 B.C. cities on Wednesday, including Lake Country and Salmon Arm.

That means residents there can now order delivery from their favourite restaurants, and they can also stock up on items like groceries, alcohol, pet supplies and more without leaving their homes.

To celebrate its arrival in Lake Country and Salmon Arm, Uber Eats is offering a special deal of $0 delivery fees in those cities for a limited time.

Uber Eats says 44% of Canadians have reported using delivery apps to order food and essential items.