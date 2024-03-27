Local captures footage of 'snownado' at Big White

Contributed

A snow devil made an appearance at Big White Ski Resort on Tuesday.

Local Liz Say posted a video of the rare weather phenomenon on the Big White Community News Facebook group. She captured the footage as she was going up the Ridge Rocket Express Quad at 3:17 p.m.

Say is well known on the mountain for her fun and upbeat posts featuring plastic flamingos and sometimes a red moose lawn ornament.

Snow devils, sometimes referred to as ‘snownados’, are the winter equivalent of a dust devil. They generally form along ridges when very dry snow is picked up by gusty winds.

Say tells Castanet that there was a mix of snow and sun all day Tuesday at Big White with calm periods interspersed with gusty winds. “A very spring day on the mountain,” she says.