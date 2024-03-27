232807
232814
Kelowna  

Local captures footage of 'snownado' at Big White

'Snownado' at Big White

- | Story: 479084

Contributed

A snow devil made an appearance at Big White Ski Resort on Tuesday.

Local Liz Say posted a video of the rare weather phenomenon on the Big White Community News Facebook group. She captured the footage as she was going up the Ridge Rocket Express Quad at 3:17 p.m.

Say is well known on the mountain for her fun and upbeat posts featuring plastic flamingos and sometimes a red moose lawn ornament.

Snow devils, sometimes referred to as ‘snownados’, are the winter equivalent of a dust devil. They generally form along ridges when very dry snow is picked up by gusty winds.

Say tells Castanet that there was a mix of snow and sun all day Tuesday at Big White with calm periods interspersed with gusty winds. “A very spring day on the mountain,” she says.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Kelowna News