Watch for BC Cancer Foundation canvassers going door-to-door for their cause

Photo: BC Cancer Foundation

BC Cancer Foundation canvassers could be knocking on your door in the coming weeks.

Door-to-door canvassers are becoming more and more infrequent but the BC Cancer Foundation will be making the rounds in Kelowna, Kamloops, Vernon and other communities in the Thompson-Okanagan.

They won't be accepting any cash but they do want to talk about the BC Cancer Foundation and its monthly donor program.

"Monthly donations support life-saving cancer research and innovations to patient care taking place at BC Cancer, helping to change outcomes for people facing cancer across B.C.," says BC Cancer Foundation spokesperson Colleen Hamilton.

All canvassers will be wearing identification badges and BC Cancer Foundation teal vests for security and identification purposes.

"BC Cancer Foundation canvassers will invite you to take part in our monthly giving program only and will not accept cash at the door. Once you have signed up for monthly giving, you will receive an email confirmation immediately," Hamilton says.

The BC Cancer Foundation is the fundraising partner of BC Cancer.

"Every dollar we raise stays at BC Cancer to advance research and enhance care for the people of B.C. We believe that together, we can break down cancer and make a difference in the lives of all British Columbians," says Hamilton.

For more information or to donate click here.