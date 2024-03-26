Bystander stops security guard from being stabbed by knife-wielding man in Kelowna

Photo: Colin Dacre

A Kelowna security guard is grateful for the help of a bystander after he was attacked by a man carrying a knife near a business on Monday.

Just after 10 p.m. on Monday, March 25, Kelowna RCMP were called to the 1500 block of Banks Rd. for a man waving a knife around trying to attack a security guard.

After speaking with witnesses at the scene, RCMP officers determined the man was asked to leave the property when he suddenly became aggressive, spitting in the face of the security guard who was trying to get him to leave.

"Security attempted to arrest the man when they fell to the ground, at which time the suspect is alleged to have pulled a knife and threatened to harm the security guard with it," said RCMP in a news release.

Luckily for the security guard, another witness at the scene managed to intervene and prevent the knife-wielding man from using his weapon, pinning him to the ground and holding him there until police arrived.

The suspect was arrested for assault, uttering threats and possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose and held in custody, but was later released on conditions he attend court on March 28.

“This individual’s actions are concerning and police recommended he be held in custody to deter similar actions from occurring. Fortunately, the security guard and other bystander were not injured during this act of violence,” said Cpl. Michael Gauthier.