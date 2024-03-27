Interior Health promotes childhood vaccination as rates slump post-pandemic

Interior Health held an immunization fun fair for kindergarteners in West Kelowna on Tuesday after seeing a steady decline in vaccination rates post-COVID.

Public Health Officer Fatemeh Sabet says routine vaccination rates have dropped across the board, especially when it comes to young children and toddlers in B.C.

The two-year-old vaccination rate has decreased from around 75 per cent in 2019 to about 68 per cent. The number of seven year old caught up on their vaccines have fallen from 67 per cent to about 56 per cent in the same time.

"This is a trend we do not want to see," said Sabet.

"We want to encourage everyone to get their immunization records checked and get the vaccines they need if they are not up to date with them."

Interior Health has a goal of immunizing a minimum of 70 per cent of seven-year-old children in B.C. and at least 90 per cent of two-year-old kids.

Immunizations from Interior Health gives infants and children protection from more than a dozen diseases that can be severe, including measles, tetanus and polio.

Measles has been popping up again in eastern Canada and parts of the United States recently, with totals for 2024 already surpassing those of last year.

“There’s been a lot of conversation in the media about measles coming back and I think it was just doing anything we could to prevent any risk of infection and really just getting on top of that," said Brittany Swaenepoel, a local mother of two who visited the clinic with her daughter.

"(My daughter) is going to be exposed a lot more being in school, so we're just trying to prevent chickenpox and all the other lovely bugs that circulate between our little ones,” she continued.

Swaenepoel and Interior Health both believe in trusting your doctor and doing your research, blaming the spread of misinformation on social media for the recent decline in immunization rates.

"I think there has been a lot of research in support of this and just because one article or one podcast tells you that there is a different way. I think there’s a lot more to be said about the research behind immunizations. I’m a bit uneasy about the influx of people not vaccinating, what that means, and who she’ll be surrounded with in school, which is why I wanted to get this done ahead of time,” said Swaenepoel.

In an effort to get more people up to date with their immunization shots, Interior Health says they plan to do more immunization fun fairs in the near future.

Health Service Delivery Area immunization rates

Two-year-olds (target 90%):

IH-wide: 68.5%

East Kootenay: 71.9%

Kootenay Boundary: 66.6%

Okanagan: 68%

Thompson Cariboo Shuswap: 68.7%

Seven-year-olds (target 70%):