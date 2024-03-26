Proposal for six-storey development at Rutland and Mugford roads

Photo: Contributed

A new infill development is proposed for the Rutland area.

Developers have consolidated two properties at 375 and 395 Rutland Road on the corner with Mugford Road for a six-storey mixed-use project.

They are seeking both rezoning and a development permit.

The building just at the edge of the Rutland urban centre would include commercial tenants on the main floor and five floors of residential units.

In all, there would be 65 units ranging from eight studio, 50 one-bedroom and seven two-bedroom units.

It would include two levels of underground parking with 69 stalls including 55 residential, eight visitor and six commercial stalls.

An additional 70 short-term, long-term and commercial bicycle stalls would also be made available.

Individual balconies and a shared rooftop amenity space are also contemplated.

Staff will review the plans before city council is asked to weight in.