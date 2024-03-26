Guilty plea to manslaughter entered in Kelowna murder trial

Photo: Contributed Lorence Earl Wiliams

A Kelowna murder trial came to a surprise halt Tuesday after the accused entered a guilty plea to manslaughter.

Lorence Williams, 43, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in relation to the death of Thomas Chadwick on May 30, 2021, at 3451 Sexsmith Road.

Williams was entering the fourth week of his second-degree murder trial Tuesday when the plea was entered.

A spokesperson with the BC Prosecution Service says a pre-sentence report has been ordered by the court and a sentencing hearing is likely to take place in June. It is hoped a sentencing date will be set Wednesday.

Last week, the jury was shown several hours of video and audio recordings of Williams speaking to officers in the first couple of days following his arrest.

“I know I’ve given up my rights because I’ve committed a murder,” he told Const. Kennedy during an interview on the morning of June 1.

“I’ve committed a crime, I could have tried to run, I could have tried to get a gun, I know what has happened. I just need my lawyer.”

Earlier in the trial, the jury heard how both Williams and his landlord had concerns about voodoo and strange rituals going on in their house prior to the killing, something both men were familiar with from their time growing up in Jamaica.

Williams also spoke to the officers about how he had moved to Canada after serving 18 years in the Jamaican military to pursue his education, leaving behind his child, the mother of his child and the rest of his family. He said he had recently completed a two-year program at Okanagan College, but he had been struggling financially.

While a second-degree murder conviction requires the intent to kill or cause bodily harm that's likely to cause death, manslaughter is defined as homicide without the intent to kill. While manslaughter carries no minimum sentence and a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, sentences generally range from four to 15 years.

with files from Nich Johansen