Demolition of Kelowna strip mall starts to make way for condos

Madison Reeve

Construction crews have begun the process of demolishing a large portion of the Dilworth Shopping Centre on Highway 97.

The demolition of the strip mall near the Leckie Road intersection has been expected for some time after more than a dozen businesses west of Staples were informed they had to be out by the end of July last year.

The termination of lease was issued after city council approved a redevelopment plan that would see construction of four six-storey residential buildings on that portion of the property. Council gave its approval in May 2022.

According to information from Peterson Group, which owns the property, it will take about three months to complete the demolition.

The development project, along with 490 residential units, will also include about 15,000 square feet of commercial space.

According to Peterson Group the development will be built out in two phases.

The first phase would include two buildings on the southwest portion of the property facing Highway 97.

The second phase, including the final two buildings, would front Baron Road.