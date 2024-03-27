Bear awaken after hibernation in Thompson-Okanagan

Madison Reeve

Bears are starting to awaken from hibernation.

Numerous bears have been spotted recently in the Thompson-Okanagan, and conservation officers are asking residents to stop leaving garbage and bird feeders out.

"We got a call [Monday night] up Clifton. There was a bear going around accessing garbage cans the night before garbage pickup," said conservation officer Glen Small.

Bears are looking to eat 20,000 calories per day and have a sense of smell 2,100 times better than a human. Garbage is the main attraction in cities.

"A bear that has been fed unfortunately is a dead bear. It's not something that we enjoy doing, but for public safety, bears can't be relocated. Once they have learned behavior, they will keep coming back and continue to be more and more bold, getting into more garbage," Small said.

It is an offense under the BC Wildlife Act to feed bears, intentionally attract bears, or negligently store attractants that may attract bears. The fine is $230 for first-time offenders.

Officers are pleading with the public to ensure their garbage is made unavailable to bears.

"You can secure your garbage in sheds, garages, secure locations where bears can't get into," Small added.

The public should contact the BCCOS RAPP (Report All Poachers Polluters) line at 1-877-952-7277 with wildlife conflicts.