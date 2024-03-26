12-storey hotel proposed for former Kelowna Keg site downtown

Photo: McKinley Studios

Nearly three years after construction halted on the former Keg site at Lawrence Avenue and Water Street in downtown Kelowna, new plans for property have finally emerged.

Site owner Mark Anthony Group have submitted plans to the city for a 12-storey luxury boutique hotel.

Plans obtained by Castanet include a ground floor restaurant, rooftop lounge and 72-room hotel.

"Our vision is to create a dynamic space that serves as a beacon of the region's hospitality, catering to both residents and visitors to the Okanagan Valley," the project summary states.

"Featuring an iconic dining experience and rooftop lounge with access to breathtaking views, the hotel will become the 'place to be' reflecting the spirit and vibrancy of the Okanagan's renowned wine country, bolstered by Mark Anthony Group's deep culinary expertise.

"The design concept celebrates the existing heritage facade while introducing a fresh architectural language in a manner that is both sensitive and contemporary."

The application concludes saying the site is "truly a landmark opportunity" which will continue to tell the story of the city's past and future.

Original project

The original proposal approved by city council back in 2020 included rezoning the property to a Liquor Primary/Retail Liquor Sales zone to accommodate a wine bar, lounge, roof top deck, interpretive centre and tasting room, education centre and lab, and a wine shop.

The total capacity was for 625 patrons.

The site was demolished except for the original brick facade built as part of the original building in 1910. However, in July of 2021, construction abruptly stopped when they were unable to obtain a liquor license from the province.

The lack of activity at one of the city's signature intersections has been a topic of discussion since then.

The application before the city would require an official community plan amendment to change the downtown building height map to the highest category, a setback and parking variance to co-ordinate with off-site valet parking.

Staff will review the proposal before it is forwarded to council for consideration.