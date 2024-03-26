RDCO waste reduction ambassadors back on the streets checking what’s under the lid of your blue carts

Photo: RDCO Waste reduction ambassadors are back on the streets in the Central Okanagan to help reduce recycling contamination.

Do you know what’s in your blue bin?

The Regional District of Central Okanagan wants to know. Its waster reduction ambassadors are back on the streets to randomly check residents’ recycling carts to ensure nothing is in there that shouldn’t be.

The ambassadors will also be out this spring and summer raising awareness and educating the public about proper recycling practices

“We’re focusing our education and outreach efforts this year with a ‘Know Before You Throw’ motto,” says Cynthia Coates, solid waste services supervisor.

“Most residents have the best intentions when it comes to recycling and are doing a good job including only what’s acceptable in the carts. That said, recycling audits regularly show there are still a substantial number of unacceptable items going into our recycling stream.”

This is the sixth year of the cart check program that sees waste reduction ambassadors look at the contents in recycling carts. If they spot items that don’t belong they will leave an information card and slap a yellow reference sticker on the cart to highlight what goes in, and what stays out. In some cases, if there is significant contamination, carts won’t be picked up until the unaccepted material is removed. Repeat significant contamination could result in fines of up to $150 per offence.

The RDCO faces financial penalties from Recycle BC if it doesn’t significantly reduce and eliminate unacceptable products from its recycling loads.

The following is a list of items that don’t belong in your cart:

Garbage, including garden hoses, landscape edging tarps, wood, broken ceramics

Non-packaging plastics such as toys, Tupperware-type containers, laundry baskets

Items recyclable at depots and other drop-off locations (but not in the cart)

Plastic bags, including bagged recyclables

Styrofoam

Glass

Soft plastics such as cling wrap, bubble wrap, chip and snack bags, zipper bags

Electronics and small appliances

Textiles such as clothes, fabric and pillows

Soft cover novels and hardcover books and textbooks

Hazards such as batteries, syringes, propane tanks, oil jugs



Central Okanagan residents can find out more about what to recycle in your curbside cart or at a depot, by downloading the free Recycle Coach App, checking out the online plug-in at rdco.com/recycle, or by visiting one of the many pop-up recycling depots in Peachland or Lake Country. You can also call the Regional Waste Reduction Office at 250-469-6250.