39 finalists unveiled for Kelowna's 49th Civic and Community Awards

The committee overseeing Kelowna's 49th annual Civic and Community Awards unveiled the finalists in all 13 categories before city council Monday afternoon.
The 39 finalists will gather at the Laurel Building for a gala evening Wednesday, April 24 when each of the winners will be announced.
Category finalists will also be highlighted on the city's website over the next four weeks.
Awards recognize excellence and volunteerism in athletics and the arts and by businesses and non-profit organizations in 2023.
“Every year, these awards help us to recognize the residents, organizations and businesses making Kelowna a great place to live,” says event development supervisor Chris Babcock
“We hope our community will help us in celebrating these incredible community members over the coming weeks.”
The 39 finalists in the 13 categories include:
Honour in the Arts
- Brianna Wells
- Stephen Jefferys
- Tyson Cook/Freida Whales
Teen Honour in the Arts
- Ben Anderson
- Cole Bach
- Emily Brolund
Bob Giordano Memorial Award – Coach/Sport Administrator of the Year
- Cheryl Browne
- Jan Martens
- Paul Brain
Bryan Couling Memorial Award – Athletic Team of the Year
- Kelowna Ringette Open A
- KSS Owls AAA Boys Volleyball Team
- UBCO Heat Women’s Golf Team
Female Athlete of the Year
- Mackenzie Adams
- Malindi Elmore
- Stephanie Young
Male Athlete of the Year
- Justin Towill
- Ryder Ritchie
- Shamus Boulianne
Augie Ciancone Memorial Award – Young Female Athlete of the Year
- Claire Pasenau
- Emma Pinkerton
- Jada Burden
Augie Ciancone Memorial Award – Young Male Athlete of the Year
- Matthew Harris
- Nash Semeniuk
- Tristan McFee
Champion for the Environment
- Farming Karma Fruit Company Ltd.
- Kelowna Yacht Club
- Tracey Davis
Corporate Community of the Year Award
- Kelowna Toyota
- MNP
- Orchard Smiles Dentistry
Central Okanagan Foundation – Volunteer Organization of the Year
- Enactus Okanagan College
- Okanagan Forest Task Force
- RDCO Emergency Support Services
Young Citizen of the Year
- Hasan Mohammad
- Mehak Parihar
- Tor Broughton
Fred Macklin & Sarah Donalda-Treadgold Memorial Award - Citizen of the Year
- Manik Dhir
- Milt Stevenson
- Pamela Pearson
All Young Citizen of the Year finalists will receive funding towards their post-secondary education through the Payton and Dillon Budd Memorial Fund Youth Scholarship. The award winner will receive $2,000; while each of the two remaining finalists will receive $1,000.
The recipient of the Teen Honour in the Arts award will receive a $500 entrance scholarship to UBC Okanagan, courtesy of the Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies.
In addition, the recipient for the Central Okanagan Foundation’s Volunteer Organization of the Year will receive a $3,000 donation from the Central Okanagan Foundation.