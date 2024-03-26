39 finalists unveiled for Kelowna's 49th Civic and Community Awards

Photo: City of Kelowna

The committee overseeing Kelowna's 49th annual Civic and Community Awards unveiled the finalists in all 13 categories before city council Monday afternoon.

The 39 finalists will gather at the Laurel Building for a gala evening Wednesday, April 24 when each of the winners will be announced.

Category finalists will also be highlighted on the city's website over the next four weeks.

Awards recognize excellence and volunteerism in athletics and the arts and by businesses and non-profit organizations in 2023.

“Every year, these awards help us to recognize the residents, organizations and businesses making Kelowna a great place to live,” says event development supervisor Chris Babcock

“We hope our community will help us in celebrating these incredible community members over the coming weeks.”

The 39 finalists in the 13 categories include:

Honour in the Arts

Brianna Wells

Stephen Jefferys

Tyson Cook/Freida Whales

Teen Honour in the Arts

Ben Anderson

Cole Bach

Emily Brolund

Bob Giordano Memorial Award – Coach/Sport Administrator of the Year

Cheryl Browne

Jan Martens

Paul Brain

Bryan Couling Memorial Award – Athletic Team of the Year

Kelowna Ringette Open A

KSS Owls AAA Boys Volleyball Team

UBCO Heat Women’s Golf Team

Female Athlete of the Year

Mackenzie Adams

Malindi Elmore

Stephanie Young

Male Athlete of the Year

Justin Towill

Ryder Ritchie

Shamus Boulianne

Augie Ciancone Memorial Award – Young Female Athlete of the Year

Claire Pasenau

Emma Pinkerton

Jada Burden

Augie Ciancone Memorial Award – Young Male Athlete of the Year

Matthew Harris

Nash Semeniuk

Tristan McFee

Champion for the Environment

Farming Karma Fruit Company Ltd.

Kelowna Yacht Club

Tracey Davis

Corporate Community of the Year Award

Kelowna Toyota

MNP

Orchard Smiles Dentistry

Central Okanagan Foundation – Volunteer Organization of the Year

Enactus Okanagan College

Okanagan Forest Task Force

RDCO Emergency Support Services

Young Citizen of the Year

Hasan Mohammad

Mehak Parihar

Tor Broughton

Fred Macklin & Sarah Donalda-Treadgold Memorial Award - Citizen of the Year

Manik Dhir

Milt Stevenson

Pamela Pearson

All Young Citizen of the Year finalists will receive funding towards their post-secondary education through the Payton and Dillon Budd Memorial Fund Youth Scholarship. The award winner will receive $2,000; while each of the two remaining finalists will receive $1,000.

The recipient of the Teen Honour in the Arts award will receive a $500 entrance scholarship to UBC Okanagan, courtesy of the Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies.

In addition, the recipient for the Central Okanagan Foundation’s Volunteer Organization of the Year will receive a $3,000 donation from the Central Okanagan Foundation.