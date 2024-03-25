Kelowna council votes itself a 35% raise

Photo: City of Kelowna

Kelowna city council took the unusual step of approving themselves a raise that, if it passes final reading, would take effect immediately.

The increase, recommended in a report by outgoing city clerk Stephen Fleming, will see Mayor Tom Dyas receive a 15 per cent remuneration bump from $126,497 to $145,200 annually while councillors would get an increase of 35 per cent from $42,991 to $58,080 per year.

Councillor remuneration would also move up from 35 per cent of the mayor's yearly salary to 40 per cent, a reflection Fleming says of the additional work and responsibility heaped on councillors over the past decade.

The report came to council after the city participated in a 12-city study of similar sized communities conducted by the City of Victoria. That survey showed only Kamloops paid its mayor a lower yearly remuneration while councillors were at the bottom of the list.

Council was split 5-3 on the issue with councillors Rick Webber, Mohini Singh and Gord Lovegrove against the measure as presented. Coun. Wooldridge was absent from the meeting.

Lovegrove suggested the position deserved to be paid fairly but offered an amendment that any increase come into effect for the next council. The motion was never voted on.

Webber said he never in all his years was presented with an opportunity to vote himself a pay raise. Not once, he said, did his employer say we have looked around other markets and you're falling behind so we are going to give you a 30 per cent increase.

"It would have been nice, but no one ever did that," said Webber.

"There may be a way to do it fairly for the taxpayers where you have inflationary increases and augment it a little bit in the years ahead. But giving yourself such a substantial raise doesn't seem right."

The increase would put council at the 60th percentile among those other communities listed in the 12-city survey and not, as some mentioned, put Kelowna at the top of the list.

"This is an important decision," said Coun. Luke Stack who voted in favour of the increase.

"The city has doubled in size from when I came onto council and you look at the responsibility and financial accountability we have, it's significant.

"We're not a little town anymore, we are a large city and we need to attract people to fill these seats that have good skills and expertise."

Stack also said he had a hard time reconciling the city's policy to offer staff wages at the 60th percentile to attract quality people but not city council.

"We do need to look to the future and people who will fill these seats."