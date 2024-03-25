City crews will be working on Kelowna's Bernard Ave. Wednesday morning

Photo: Google Maps Bernard Avenue

Drivers are being advised about maintenance work taking place on Bernard Avenue on Wednesday morning.

On March 27 from 4 a.m. to 6:30 a.m., city crews will perform maintenance on valves on Bernard Avenue between Spall and Burtch roads as well as Ethel and Abbott streets.

“Some minor lane adjustments will be made to ensure safety of crews. Some construction noise is expected,” the city said in a statement.

“Traffic pattern changes will be clearly marked to support motorists, pedestrians, and cyclists.”