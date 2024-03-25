Nobel laureate, angel investor to speak at back-to-back events in Kelowna

Photo: UBC Okanagan

A Nobel Prize winner and an internationally-recognized angel investor will be in Kelowna next month for back-to-back events hosted by UBC Okanagan.

The university’s Distinguished Speaker Series brings compelling speakers to the Okanagan for free events.

Dr. Morten Meldal

On April 2 at 7 p.m., Dr. Morten Meldal will speak at the Kelowna Community Theatre about how modern chemistry is transforming the way we treat disease.

Dr. Meldal is a Danish chemist and Professor of Chemistry at the University of Copenhagen in Denmark. In 2022, he was awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for his part in developing a process that turns chemicals into parts that click together like LEGO. The process has been used to create and screen millions of complex chemicals to identify those most suitable for drug development.

In his presentation, Dr. Meldal will discuss how this process is opening new doors in the treatment of infectious and metabolic illnesses like cancer, obesity, Alzheimer’s and dementia, and how this process is being used to generate new antibiotics to combat ever-changing superbugs commonly found in hospitals.

Dr. Phaedria Marie St. Hilaire

The next night, April 3 at 7 p.m., Dr. Phaedria Marie St. Hilaire will speak at the Kelowna Community Theatre about harnessing the potential of diversity and gender equality in business.

Dr. Hilaire is an international business leader and angel investor with more than 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. She has held leadership positions at global companies like Carlsberg Group and Novo Nordisk, and is the founder of the non-profit network based in Denmark Professional Women of Colour.

Dr. Hilaire will discuss the current backlash to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. Some prominent businessmen have proclaimed “DEI must DIE.”

In her talk, Dr. St. Hilaire will present the state of DEI in 2024, and offer tips to ensure diversity and gender balance initiatives are effective and beneficial to all of society.

Both talks are completely free to the public, but registration is required. More info here.