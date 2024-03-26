Erosion issues persist along Mission Creek Greenway

Photo: Ken Hrynew RDCO staff have erected fencing around a section of Mission Creek river bank that is crumbling away near Pasadena Road.

A Kelowna resident is praising the Regional District of Central Okanagan for quick action after he noticed the riverbank along the Mission Creek Greenway crumbling away.

Ken Hrynew lives on Pasadena Road and alerted the RDCO recently about the erosion that could pose a public danger. He says the area of concern is near the FortisBC right-of-way that some people use to access the greenway from Hollywood Road South. He notes it is a very steep embankment.

“The drop-off is a substantial drop-off. Unlike a lot of areas, even with erosion along the embankment, this is probably one of the highest, short of going way further up the greenway up towards Gallagher’s and stuff,” he points out.

He says the section of greenway is near where a young woman and her dog may have been swept away in Mission Creek in June 2022. Chelsea Cardno, 31, vehicle was parked across the street from his house on Pasadena Road the day she went missing and her body was later found downstream.

“It was a tragic, tragic event. And I did speak to her one day, her and her dog, because we have dogs. We were always out on the Greenway,” said Hrynew, who started to notice the erosion after flooding in 2022.

RDCO confirms that parks staff installed Modu-loc fencing at the site known as Pasadena corner until a more permanent solution can be established.

Matt Hammond, manager of park operations, points out that particular section of the greenway sees bank erosion from high water flows each spring. “In 2022, a portion of this trail was lost to high water flows and staff re-aligned a new trail further away from the creek and eroding bank,” he said in a statement to Castanet.

The RDCO calls this an important reminder for park visitors to stay on trails and to be aware that trails do hold natural hazards.

“Public safety remains a priority for the regional district at all times, but it's worth noting that spring runoff water levels in area waterways may rise suddenly during this time, and park users (including their pets) should stay safely back from creek banks, which may become slippery or eroded posing a higher risk than usual.”