Kelowna's Max Brayer named Canada's top young sommelier, off to worlds

Not surprisingly, Kelowna is home to Canada’s top young sommelier.

Max Brayer will now attempt to prove he is the world’s best.

Brayer recently took top honours at the Chaîne des Rôtisseurs national competition in Calgary. That earned him an all-expenses paid trip to Portugal for the world championship this October.

The recent national championship was at Calgary’s Ranchman’s Club, where competitors were tested on their wine theory, knowledge of spirits and other alcoholic beverages, practical service, and tasting abilities.

Brayer is currently completing his Wine & Spirit Education Trust diploma in wine and credits his mentor, Iconic Wines of BC experience manager Bram Bolwijn, for some of his success.

The 2024 International Young Sommeliers Competition will be held in Lisbon, Portugal, Oct. 18-19.