Sum 41 to play Kelowna's Prospera Place on farewell tour

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Sum 41 will stop in Kelowna next year as a part of their farewell tour.

The iconic Canadian rock band will play Prospera Place on Jan. 13, 2025, one of 13 shows announced Monday.

Sum 41 will release their final album Heaven :x: Hell, this Friday, March 29, 2024 and kick off their final tour on April 19 in Nebraska.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, March 28 at 10 a.m.

Sum 41 lead vocalist Deryck Whibley recently announced a forthcoming memoir. The band announced in May that they were breaking up after 27 years together.

Sum 41 B.C. tour dates: