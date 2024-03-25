Reinvented Kelowna Ribfest returns, takes over City Park July 5-7

Photo: Pixabay

Rev up your taste buds. Kelowna Ribfest is returning.

Sidelined by the pandemic, the three-day festival of smoked and slathered meat is slated for July 5-7 at City Park, and it has a new look. Organizers are also putting out the call for sponsors.

"Kelowna Ribfest isn't just about the ribs; it's an experience for everyone, we plan to make this a not to be missed three day event," said event producer Christina Ferreira, Impact Events + Brand Management.

"We are pleased to bring back this popular festival to the city and welcome guests as we introduced a new logo, new social media handles, new production team and new dates. Our goal is to create a great time for everyone who attends. We are seeking sponsorship support at this time, taking on this festival as a for profit organization comes with a lot of costs and risks, we are hoping to see support from our community for this loved event."

Volunteers are also needed to help ensure things run smoothly.

Previously, RibFest Kelowna was organized by the Rotary Club of Kelowna Sunrise. It announced in 2021 that it would not be continuing the event but would continue to raise money for local charities in other ways.

Ferreira says the new incarnation will including offerings by award-winning Canadian rib chefs battling for culinary supremacy, live entertainment, a kids zone and plenty of food trucks.

“For those with diverse tastes, fear not! The lineup of food trucks will offer a variety of options, including vegetarian fare, ensuring there's something for everyone. And don't miss out on exploring the Vendor Village, where local artisans will showcase their wares, offering unique treasures to take home.”

For information on becoming a vendor, volunteer or sponsor, click here.