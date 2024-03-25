Think twice before adopting a rabbit for Easter

Photo: Madison Reeve

With Easter just a week away, the Responsible Animal Care Society (TRACS) is encouraging families to stick to a chocolate bunny instead of a real one this holiday.

TRACS president Cyndy Mymka says it's important to think through adopting a pet.

This past weekend, Mymka says she was already alerted to three abandoned bunnies in Kelowna.

"We are getting calls about abandoned rabbits already. People need to understand that 80 percent of rabbits that people get for Easter don't live to see their first birthday. They are either abandoned or they are stuffed in a cage somewhere and they are forgotten," she said.

It's also important to make sure you aren't bringing home a rabbit that isn't spayed or neutered.

Bunnies can live anywhere from eight to 12 years.

"The rates of abandonment are huge. I think people get them mixed up with hamsters. They don't think they have a long lifespan."

Mymka says both male and female bunnies can act strange when they are not sterilized.

"They are very complex little beings that people unfortunately think of as starter pets. They are real pets and they deserve to have their natural lifetime lived out without being abandoned."

For those interested in adopting a bunny, Mymka says it's important to do research.

"Find out if you've got an allergy to their hay, to the fur. Contact a rescue and go and spend some time with the animal."

For more information on rabbits and TRACS, click here.