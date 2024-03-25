Typical Spring week expected, according to Environment Canada

Madison Reeve

Temperatures will hover in the teens all week, according to Environment Canada.

On Monday, the Thompson Okanagan will see a high of 12°C with a 30 percent chance of showers. The evening will drop down to 3°C with more rain expected.

Tuesday will be cloudy with a high of 12°C. The overnight low will drop down to zero.

More clouds are expected for Wednesday with a high of 10°C. Periods of rain are in the forecast Wednesday night with a low of 3°C.

Showers are on the way for Thursday with a high of 11°C.

Friday will be the nicest day of the workweek. Environment Canada is forecasting a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 13°C.

The long weekend is looking beautiful with sunshine and temperatures around 15°C.

