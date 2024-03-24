Okanagan Forest Task Force put out 300 abandoned fires in 2023 between May and October

Photo: OFTF Facebook

The Okanagan Forest Task Force was formed in 2016 with the goal of cleaning up the Okanagan's backcountry.

Since the group's formation, millions of pounds of illegally dumped garbage have been cleaned up by the task force.

Founder Kane Blake says the team, comprised of many volunteers, also does more than just collect garbage.

On Friday, Blake shared alarming statistics of how many abandoned fires the team put out during May to October of 2023.

"In 2023, we put out roughly 300 abandoned fires between Kelowna and Lake Country. They just get left unattended or they are done for the night and feel it's just okay to leave," Blake said.

He says roughly 30 to 40 of the fires were put out during strict fire bans.

"Five of the fires had already started to catch brush and/or trees in the area on fire," Blake added.

The volunteer group saved one life during a vehicle fire which the team put out.

"We do more than just pick up garbage when trying to keep our backcountry clean and beautiful. This is a reminder to please always keep water and a fire extinguisher in your vehicle as you never know when you are going to need it. If you have the room, a small shovel also helps," Blake added.