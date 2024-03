Photo: Contributed

For the second time in a little more than a week fire has broken out in a tent at Kelowna's homeless camp along the Rail Trail.

A picture sent in to Castanet shows a large fire behind a tent with several people appearing to try and save the tent and put the fire out.

We will have more details when they become available.

Eleven days ago one tent was completely destroyed and two others damaged as a result of the fire around the noon hour.

No one was injured in that fire.