BC Finance Minister Katrine Conroy to speak at Kelowna chamber luncheon in April

Photo: Contributed

B.C.’s finance minister will be coming to Kelowna next month to discuss the provincial budget with the local business community.

Kelowna Chamber of Commerce will welcome BC Minister of Finance Katrine Conroy to Coast Capri Hotel on Wednesday, April 16, from noon to 1:30 p.m.

Conroy will give a breakdown of the provincial budget she tabled last month and then take questions about it from the audience.

The event is part of the chamber’s Speaker Series, which is presented by Okanagan College School of Business.

Those wishing to attend the event can do so by visiting the chamber website here.