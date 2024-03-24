Recreation property prices should bounce back in 2024, according to Royal LePage

Photo: Glacier Media

Royal LePage predicts the median price of single-family recreation homes will increase five per cent in B.C.—and in Canada—in 2024.

The real estate company released its spring recreational property report on Wednesday, and it believes re-engaged buyers will compete for limited supply this year. Properties in Central and North Okanagan are included in the report.

“Across the nation there was a sizeable rise in demand for all types of housing during the pandemic, but nothing could match the ‘gold rush fever’ that occurred in recreational property markets,” Royal LePage president and CEO Phil Soper said in a press release.

“With city offices closed and the wide availability of high-speed internet allowing people to take video meetings on lakefronts and mountain tops, excess demand pushed recreational property prices to unprecedented heights.”

The median price of a single-family home in B.C.’s recreational regions is forecast to increase five per cent to $1,140,825 this year.

“The Okanagan region is settling into balanced market territory, thanks to stable buyer demand and healthy levels of inventory that have produced minimal price fluctuations,” Royal LePage Kelowna owner Francis Braam said. “Year over year, sales are down only marginally. Locals and residents from the Lower Mainland make up the majority of purchasers in this market. Tighter restrictions on short-term rentals mean fewer opportunities for investors in the region.”

As for 2023, the median price of a single-family home in B.C. recreation regions increased 0.3 per cent to $1,086,500.

In the Central Okanagan, the median single-family recreation home price dropped 7.8 per cent to $945,000, while the waterfront mark dropped 18.9% to $2.7 million. The standard condominium price dropped 5.1 per cent to $457,500.

The North Okanagan figures, meanwhile, were all over the map. The single-family price increased just 0.1 per cent, the waterfront mark increased a whopping 57.2 per cent to $1.85 million, and the standard condo cost fell 22.7 per cent to $239,500.

“The biggest question we’ve yet to answer in this market is what will happen with interest rates,” Braam said. “We see pent-up demand lingering on the sidelines as buyers wait for the first highly anticipated rate cut by the Bank of Canada. We expect the pace of the spring market to be stable, returning to seasonal norms. That could quickly change, as an interest rate cut will spark higher levels of activity.”