Kelowna's Ingrid Jarrett named Tourism Industry Association's top businesswoman

Photo: Contributed Ingrid Jarrett, centre, receives her award earlier this month.

Tourism Industry Association of BC has named Kelowna’s Ingrid Jarrett as its businesswoman of the year.

Jarrett four years ago became the first woman to fill the role British Columbia Hotel Association’s president and CEO. The award honours the accomplishments, professional expertise and leadership of exceptional women who make indispensable contributions to the tourism sector.

Jarrett received the award during the BC Tourism Industry Conference earlier this month.

“I am so grateful for our industry and honoured to be recognized in such a meaningful way,” Jarrett said in a press release. “None of my achievements would be possible without our amazing team at BCHA and our incredible board of directors.”

TIABC said Jarrett is “an industry powerhouse who has spent the past three decades directly contributing to the tourism sector across B.C. and Canada, indisputably making a positive impact through her leadership, ingenuity and drive.”