Kelowna comic book writer nominated for two Sequential Magazine Awards

Photo: Cover of Darkness: Origins

One of the Okanagan’s premier comic book writers is up for more awards.

George Michail, who was born, raised and lives in Kelowna, has been nominated for a pair of 2023 Sequential Magazine Awards.

Michail is one of eight nominees for Favourite Writer, and he is also part of the writing team that created Cover of Darkness: Origins, which is up for Best Graphic Novel Anthology.

Michail was part of the team that won a Sequential Magazine Award for Best Comic Book two years ago.

The nominees are selected by a jury, but the winners will be determined by fan voting. That means you can help Michail prevail by voting before the window closes on March 31. You can place your vote here.

You can also read Cover of Darkness: Origins online by clicking here.