Two Kelowna dealerships earn kudos for clean energy vehicle sales

Photo: New Car Dealers Association of BC Valley Mitsubishi owners Kim and Rick Wright

A pair of Kelowna dealerships were honoured during the first day of the Vancouver International Auto Show.

The Green Star Dealer Awards were handed out Wednesday night in the Lower Mainland, shining a light on those in the New Car Dealers Association of BC who are leading the way in clean energy vehicle sales.

Kelowna Chevrolet won the honour for top battery electric vehicle sales, while Kelowna’s Valley Mitsubishi landed the award for most plug-in electric hybrid sales in 2023. Both awards were for the Interior region.

“British Columbians are embracing zero-emission vehicles at record levels, and the province is supporting this transition by providing rebates for people, making (zero emission vehicles) more affordable, and by connecting communities through expanding our fast-charging network,” said Josie Osborne, B.C. Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Resources.

“Congratulations to the award recipients and all new car dealers for helping connect British Columbians with clean transportation options and a sustainable future.”

Sales figures for 2023 show zero-emission vehicles represented almost 23% of new light-duty passenger vehicles sold over the course of the year in B.C., which is the highest percentage for any province or territory. The number of applications processed through the CleanBC Go Electric Vehicle Rebate Program also surpassed 22,500, which was an all-time high.