Gary Bennett Family Fund contributes $3K to local chapters of The Salvation Army

Photo: Contributed (L to R): Westside Salvation Army's Lenetta Parry, West Kelowna Real Canadian Superstore manager Miguel Lopes, Gary Bennett and Westside Salvation Army Captain Jennifer Henson.

The Gary Bennett Family Fund recently gave a nice little boost to The Salvation Army locations in the Central Okanagan.

The fund donated $3,000 worth of President’s Choice Superstore gift cards to the Westside and Kelowna divisions of The Salvation Army.

“The Gary Bennett Family Fund has been an ongoing, loyal supporter of the Salvation Army’s fight against poverty,” Westside Salvation Army Captain Jennifer Henson said in a press release. “They continue to step up year over year, and we can count on their generosity at our most challenging times.”

The gift cards will be spent at the local Real Canadian Superstores to purchase much needed shelf stable, healthy and ready-to-eat food items, offering customized support to where the most urgent need is.

The Gary Bennett Family Fund also supports Kelowna’s youth through a school breakfast program, its Gateway Scholarships and Strive Scholarships, and provides aid to Central Okanagan Community Food Bank.

“Both the Kelowna Salvation Army and the Westside Salvation Army do an amazing job at giving so much back to our community,” Bennett said. “We know they are good stewards of our donations, and their programs and services are something we are proud to be a part of.”

To donate to The Salvation Army, visit either location online at www.westsidesa.ca or www.kelownasalvationarmy.ca.