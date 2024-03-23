Pair of window washers scale down Bernard Block to celebrate last crane removal

Contributed Everclear window cleaning

A team of window cleaners celebrated the removal of the last crane from the Bernard Block downtown Kelowna Friday by scaling down the building dressed as superheroes.

A pair of window cleaners from Everclear, owned by Nacho Macin of Kelowna, took it upon themselves to bring smiles to a few faces Friday afternoon once the final crane was completely removed from the construction site.

"We figured that everybody was a little tense here and it's now at the end with the crane coming down. There were no issues with it, and everybody's happy. So why not do a little something to make everybody smile," Macin says.



The final tower crane on the site was dismantled this week and Bernard Avenue was closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic between St. Paul Street and Bertram Street for most of the week.

"We've been helping with the window cleaning... We had a lot of tension, because of what happened here. So once it came down, we decided to do something, nice for these guys," says Macin.

The video shows a pair of window washers scaling down the side of the building dressed as superheroes. Near the end of the video, you can see a crowd of onlookers cheering and enjoying the display.

Now that the crane has been removed the sidewalks along Bernard Avenue and St. Paul Street are scheduled to reopen by the end of March.

The Bernard Block was the scene of tragedy in July 2021, when a tower crane collapsed while it was being dismantled, killing five men.

Homeowners are expected to start moving into the Bertram building this fall while pre-leasing is underway for the Block office tower.