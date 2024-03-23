Kelowna Fan Experience 2024 happening this weekend

The Kelowna Fan Experience returns this weekend, providing a space for pop culture lovers to meet their favourite celebrities, dress up as their favourite fictional characters and meet those who share the same interests.

“This is the 11th year of our festival," said said KFX artistic director Bonnie Gratz. "We are really excited about all the excitement to come."

“There are celebrities that are coming, there are fans coming from all across BC, we have vendors in the Kelowna Innovation Centre and in the Library, we have live performances, we have improv, we have lips sync battles, and I think a big highlight of this weekend is going to be cosplayers."

Some pretty serious and well known cosplayers make their way to KFX every year to show off their latest pop culture costumes and Gratz tells Castanet you do not want to miss out on all of the creative action taking place.

"People work on these designs over the course of a whole year sometimes to be able to showcase it at our event," she said.

"We do have big prizes involved and we also have the opportunity for people who are maybe pulling things together at the last minute to get dressed up and come out as well. But the real masterful craftsmanship that goes into competitive cosplay is really an artform in itself and worth seeing."

A number of celebrities will be in town signing autographs and doing meet and greets with fans, including Penticton’s own Jett Klyne, who is known for his roles in Marvel’s Doctor Strange and WandaVision.

KFX 11 is happening all weekend long at at three different locations across downtown Kelowna, including the Black Box Theatre (behind the Kelowna Community Theatre), the Innovation Centre and the Regional Library.

You can secure your tickets through the KFX website.