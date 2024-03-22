Central Okanagan regional parks added to federal conservation database

Photo: Colin Dacre Goat's Peak Regional Park.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan has added 25 of its regional parks to a federal conservation database.

The federal government has a goal of protecting 30 per cent of Canadian lands and water by 2030 and the regional district’s contribution to the network adds 2,114-hectares towards the target.

“Local greenspaces such as regional and municipal parks provide Canadians with places to disconnect from the hustle and bustle of daily reality and reconnect with themselves, their loved ones, and with nature,” said federal Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Steven Guilbeault.

“These areas also play an important role in biodiversity conservation across the country, and I want to commend the Regional District of Central Okanagan for embracing and supporting Canada’s conservation goals. This commitment has helped move us closer to conserving 30 percent of land and water by 2030—and in this incredibly important work, every effort counts.”

RDCO board chair Loyal Wooldridge says the move gives the Central Okanagan “national recognition” for its parks and “commitment to addressing climate change while creating opportunities for people to connect with nature.”