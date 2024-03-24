Central Okanagan Regional District needs additional time to comply with new provincial legislation

Photo: Facebook La Casa

The Regional District of Central Okanagan says it needs more time in order to comply with government legislation that would allow secondary suites or accessory dwelling units in all electoral areas.

Staff say they will not be able to meet the June 30 deadline to adopt the necessary bylaw amendments and are preparing an application to the Ministry of Housing seeking an 18-month extension to the end of December, 2025.

"Due to infrastructure and servicing limitations in the electoral areas, without robust policies and regulations, additional density may increase risks to public health, safety or the environment," a staff report suggests.

"Proposed bylaw amendments and associated analysis will require considerable staff resources.

"Our ability to meet the legislation compliance deadline is further limited by ongoing commitments to support residents effected by the White Rock Lake and McDougall Creek wildfires."

Staff are asking the regional board to support its application for an extension.

Density could double

The provincial legislation would bring with it the prospect of residential density doubling within the two electoral areas.

Additionally, with approximately 25 per cent of lots within the electoral areas vacant according to BC Assessment data, a full build out could result in a 166 per cent increase in residential units.

The RDCO says it maintains a "high degree of oversight" on all development in those areas to ensure they are adequately serviced and align with community context.

Staff says considerable analysis is needed to determine whether current standards for onsite wastewater disposal are sufficient to manage the cumulative impact of greater density.

Current rural infrastructure and servicing standards and the RDCO's own regulatory framework may also not be sufficient for the potential density increase.

"A detailed review is needed to determine whether densification could exacerbate risks to public health, safety or the environment."

The RDCO board will review the request when it meets next Thursday.