Four-bedroom units planned in small townhouse development in Kelowna

Photo: Contributed

A small townhouse development is being proposed for the Lower Mission area of Kelowna.

Developers of the project at the corner of Lanfranco Road and Barberry Street have plans to construct eight townhomes on the property which presently includes a single-family home.

They are seeking to rezone the property to the townhouse housing zone and obtain a development permit.

According to the application before the planning department, the development would include three three-storey buildings, one four-plex and two duplexes. Seven of the homes would feature four bedrooms with the other having three bedrooms.

"The development focuses on providing multi-generational, including seniors and family-oriented units with optional elevators that would provide access throughout the different three floors and up to the proposed roof-top patios," the application states.

"The entrance to the parking area will be provided via an internal lane which will be accessed from Barberry Street."

Seven of the eight units would include two side-by-side parking stalls with the eighth having a single car garage.

The developer says the project is situated within the city's core area with schools, beaches, parks, shopping and services all within a "walkable" one kilometre radius.

Staff will review the plans before sending it to council for consideration.